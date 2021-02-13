Advertisement

KGS warns of high gas bills with below-freezing temperatures

(KOLO 8 News Now)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service is warning customers that with more below-freezing temperatures, a higher gas bill could ensue.

Kansas Gas Service says with extended below-freezing temperatures, it is estimating that customers will use about 31% more natural gas than they did in the February of 2020, and about 23% more than they paid in January of 2021.

According to KGS, while increased natural gas consumption means higher bills, customers can take steps to conserve energy in their homes and save money. It said those steps include ensuring that heaters are properly adjusted and running with clean filters, adding weather stripping and sealing windows and doors, lowering the thermostat at night and sealing off unused rooms.

KGS said customers can also sign up for the Average Payment Plan, which bases monthly payments on a 12-month rolling average. It said this helps avoid drastic peaks during months of high energy use.

KGS said it wants customers to know there are many options available if they are having difficulties paying their bills. It said it offers a variety of options to make payments or to set up alternative payment plans and has even created a dedicated webpage to list all the resources it has available for customers.

To see options available for KGS customers, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs organization
Two Olathe men arrested for Capitol violence
From L-R Commissioners Kevin Cook, Bill Riphahn and Aaron Mays at the Shawnee County Commission...
Shawnee Co. K-12 staff to start receiving vaccine
Two people were killed and a child was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash Wednesday night...
Two killed, one seriously injured Wednesday night in wrong-way crash in Ottawa County
Northern Heights High School was placed on lockdown after an "imminent threat" was received...
Northern Heights High School on lockdown after ‘imminent threat’ received Thursday

Latest News

Wind Chill more than 20 below zero this weekend
Friday night forecast: Colder air beginning to settle in for the weekend, light snow tonight
Water main breaks are happening more as temperatures drop
Broken water mains are on the rise as the temperature drop
Water main breaks are happening more as temperatures drop
Water main breaks are happening more as temperatures drop
KU issues public health bans to students in five frats