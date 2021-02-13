KGS warns of high gas bills with below-freezing temperatures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service is warning customers that with more below-freezing temperatures, a higher gas bill could ensue.

Kansas Gas Service says with extended below-freezing temperatures, it is estimating that customers will use about 31% more natural gas than they did in the February of 2020, and about 23% more than they paid in January of 2021.

According to KGS, while increased natural gas consumption means higher bills, customers can take steps to conserve energy in their homes and save money. It said those steps include ensuring that heaters are properly adjusted and running with clean filters, adding weather stripping and sealing windows and doors, lowering the thermostat at night and sealing off unused rooms.

KGS said customers can also sign up for the Average Payment Plan, which bases monthly payments on a 12-month rolling average. It said this helps avoid drastic peaks during months of high energy use.

KGS said it wants customers to know there are many options available if they are having difficulties paying their bills. It said it offers a variety of options to make payments or to set up alternative payment plans and has even created a dedicated webpage to list all the resources it has available for customers.



