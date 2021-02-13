KDOT concerned about cold temperatures, blowing snow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With cold temperatures and forecasted snow, KDOT is concerned about blowing snow and stranded drivers.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says weather forecasts show bitter cold temperatures and several inches of snow expected across the state from Friday until Monday night. It said it encourages residents to limit travel because these conditions could be dangerous for drivers and cause issues for highway workers that are trying to clear roads.

KDOT said for drivers that get stuck, frostbite can happen quickly with cold air and wind chills, especially for those who may be unprepared. It said to make sure a winter supply kit is fully stocked in all cars with blankets, flashlights, batteries, snacks, water, first-aid kits, ice scrapers, jumper cables and sand or kitty litter for traction.

“For the safety of both motorists and our workers, we would encourage the public to limit travel,” said KDOT Emergency Management Coordinator Jim Frye. “These conditions can be life-threatening for travelers.”

According to the Department, with extremely low temperatures, dry snow will more than likely blow across roadways with wind gusts of 20 miles per hour or more predicted. It said blowing snow can also reduce visibility, even more so at night.

“Crews will clear the highways, but winds will blow the snow back, making it more difficult and time-consuming for our crews to do their jobs efficiently,” Frye said.

KDOT said due to the extreme cold, the effectiveness of liquid salt brine and granular salts is significantly reduced and can hinder the melting process on bridges and roads. Additionally, it said any snow or ice melting that does happen could result in a refreeze within minutes.

According to KDOT, current forecasts show that snow is likely in the northern part of Kansas on Friday and Saturday, the western third of the state on Saturday night and Sunday and a risk of snow on Monday in the southern half. It said these conditions will continue to develop, so drivers should check local forecasts regularly for updates and changes.

KDOT said its traveler information website, KanDrive, is updated 24/7 with current Kansas road conditions.

To visit KanDrive, click here.

