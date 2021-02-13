KDOL addressing 1099 fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Dept. of Labor says they are working to address the fraudulent 1099 tax forms that were sent to many Kansans.

The department released the following statement.

“KDOL sent out a record number of tax forms the end of January. Every effort was made to remove identity theft victims from the initial mailing. KDOL has conducted another audit of our 1099-G mailing records and identified people who were victims of identity theft. If you are one of these victims you should expect a letter in the mail in the next couple of days notifying you of the steps KDOL is taking to address the issue.”

