Kansas State Sen. Bud Estes dies at 75

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Republican State Sen. Bud Estes has passed away at the age of 75.

According to a release from the Office of the Senate, the family of Kansas Senator Bud Estes announced that he has passed away Saturday.

Estes was first elected to the Kansas Senate in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020.

During his time in the Senate, Senator Estes was Chair of the Federal & State Affairs Committee and Vice Chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.

Estes had served the 38th District since 2017.

Prior to his time as a Senator, he served in the Kansas House for four years, representing District 119.

On behalf of the Kansas Senate, Senate President Ty Masterson offered the following words.

“Our hearts are heavy today upon learning about the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Senator Bud Estes. Bud has a kind and gentle spirit and was well respected by all who served with him in the legislature,” he said. “Known as the best dressed Senator, he took great pride in his job as a Senator and the work he was doing on behalf of his constituents. On behalf of all of us in the Kansas Senate, we offer our thoughts and prayers to his beloved wife Renae and their entire family.”

The cause of death is unknown.

