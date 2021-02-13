Kansas receives a $1.4 million maternal and child health grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Feb. 12, 2021, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. announced the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) received over $1.4 million in grant funding to improve maternal and child health.

The Maternal and Child Health Grant is a block grant through a federal-state partnership that provides access to care for almost 35,000 mothers, children, families annually across the state. The program funds are specifically used to reduce infant mortality, adolescent pregnancy, support screening and health assessments for children, provide prenatal and postnatal care, and more.

“After working as an OBGYN in rural Kansas for nearly three decades, I know this federal-state partnership makes a positive impact on Kansas mothers and youth,” said Senator Marshall. “These programs support coordinated care for mothers before, during and after pregnancy as well as optimize infant health through feeding and sleeping best practices and providing physical and behavioral health services for children.”

