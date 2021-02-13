Kansas hospital announces minimum wage of $15 per hour

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City, Kansas, hospital has raised its minimum hourly wage to $15.

The University of Kansas Health System said in a news release that the change took effect Sunday and will be reflected in paychecks beginning March 5.

The announcement comes nearly a year into a global pandemic that has hit hospital staffs around the country particularly hard. It also comes as President Joe Biden’s administration is pushing for an increase of the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The hospital has not laid off or furloughed staff during the pandemic, it said in the release., adding that hourly employees who were already making $15 per hour or more also saw increases to account for experience and responsibility-based pay differences.

“This pay increase is another step to support frontline workers and the critical role they play in providing care in our communities,” the release said.

