K-State loses 67-60 against Cowboys, ‘Cats lose 12th straight game

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 15 points to help No. 23 Oklahoma State defeat Kansas State 67-60. Rondel Walker scored 10 points in his first start of the season and Bryce Williams added 10 for the Cowboys.

Antonio Gordon scored 15 points and Nijel Pack added 14 for Kansas State. The Wildcats lost their 12th in a row. They haven’t won since Dec. 29.

Up next for the Wildcats, they head home to play Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown. Tip off is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m.

