Advertisement

K-State loses 67-60 against Cowboys, ‘Cats lose 12th straight game

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber shouts in the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber shouts in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 15 points to help No. 23 Oklahoma State defeat Kansas State 67-60. Rondel Walker scored 10 points in his first start of the season and Bryce Williams added 10 for the Cowboys.

Antonio Gordon scored 15 points and Nijel Pack added 14 for Kansas State. The Wildcats lost their 12th in a row. They haven’t won since Dec. 29.

Up next for the Wildcats, they head home to play Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown. Tip off is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Topeka man who previously ran for City Council was arrested for his role in the January 6...
K-State grad assistant, former Topeka City Council candidate arrested for role at Capitol riot
KU issues public health bans to students in five frats
Cason Bahr
TPD arrest suspect in gas station robbery
Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs organization
Carla Campbell during her rehab appointment
Gardening accident saves Wamego woman’s life

Latest News

Play of the Night: Faith Shield three pointer forces overtime
Play of the Night: Faith Shield three pointer forces overtime
KPZ Junction City vs Topeka West
KPZ: (G) Junction City 39, Topeka West 35
KPZ Junction City vs Topeka West
KPZ: (B) Junction City 62, Topeka West 77
KPZ Washburn Rural vs Topeka High
KPZ: (B) WRHS 67, Topeka High 48