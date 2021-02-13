Fire causes $36,000 in damage in Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka residence saw $36,000 in damage after a fire was caused by the heating of a frozen water line.

The Topeka Fire Department says it responded to reports of a fire at 635 NE Poplar St., just before noon on Saturday, Feb. 13. Upon arrival, it said crews found smoke coming from a single-story house. It said firefighters were able to keep the fire contained.

The Fire Department said a sole male occupant was able to evacuate before their arrival.

According to the Fire Department, the preliminary investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be accidental. It said it was most likely associated with the heating of a frozen water line.

The Fire Department said the estimated loss of the house was around $36,000. It said $35,000 of that is associated with structural loss and the last $1,000 is associated with content loss.

According to the Fire Department, working smoke detectors were not located within the home.

