Dillons donates more than 45,600 roses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons will be giving back to the community as part of its annual Heart 2 Heart campaign. The grocery supermarket chain will be delivering single-stem red roses to retirement communities, hospices, community homes, and health care workers in the area. Thanks to their loyal customers, they will be able to spread Valentine’s Day cheer.

For every paper rose bought at Dillons earlier this month, a red rose will be delivered to local organizations. All roses remain in the communities where they were purchased to share a smile with those overlooked during this season of love. More than 45,600 roses have been donated since the collection drive began in late January, all with the help of Dillons’ customers.

“The teams at Dillons are so excited to share a little cheer this Valentine’s Day with Heart 2 Heart,” said Sheila Regehr, Dillons spokeswoman. “Quite often, it’s the little unexpected things that can bring so much joy, especially at times like these. That’s what makes Heart to Heart so special. Over the next few days, we will have teams of Dillons’ cupids running throughout Kansas sharing a friendly smiling and a whole lot of love. Heart to Heart is made possible by the generosity of our Dillons customers… they are simply the best!”

Wichita: 9,500

Hutchinson: 4,150

Derby: 1,625

Andover:1,833

Newton: 1,601

Garden City: 794

Dodge City: 1,214

Great Bend: 1,384

Augusta: 859

El Dorado: 586

Winfield: 844

Wellington: 365

Arkansas City: 1,362

Manhattan: 826

Lawrence: 2,303

Topeka: 3,393

Leavenworth: 527

Junction City: 259

Pittsburg: 482

Mulvane: 258

Sterling: 304

Larned: 481

Hays: 4,282

Salina: 1,874

McPherson: 837

Colby: 800

Pratt: 1,213

Liberal: 710

Emporia: 564

Greensburg: 204

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.