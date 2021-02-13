Dillons donates more than 45,600 roses
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dillons will be giving back to the community as part of its annual Heart 2 Heart campaign. The grocery supermarket chain will be delivering single-stem red roses to retirement communities, hospices, community homes, and health care workers in the area. Thanks to their loyal customers, they will be able to spread Valentine’s Day cheer.
For every paper rose bought at Dillons earlier this month, a red rose will be delivered to local organizations. All roses remain in the communities where they were purchased to share a smile with those overlooked during this season of love. More than 45,600 roses have been donated since the collection drive began in late January, all with the help of Dillons’ customers.
“The teams at Dillons are so excited to share a little cheer this Valentine’s Day with Heart 2 Heart,” said Sheila Regehr, Dillons spokeswoman. “Quite often, it’s the little unexpected things that can bring so much joy, especially at times like these. That’s what makes Heart to Heart so special. Over the next few days, we will have teams of Dillons’ cupids running throughout Kansas sharing a friendly smiling and a whole lot of love. Heart to Heart is made possible by the generosity of our Dillons customers… they are simply the best!”
Wichita: 9,500
Hutchinson: 4,150
Derby: 1,625
Andover:1,833
Newton: 1,601
Garden City: 794
Dodge City: 1,214
Great Bend: 1,384
Augusta: 859
El Dorado: 586
Winfield: 844
Wellington: 365
Arkansas City: 1,362
Manhattan: 826
Lawrence: 2,303
Topeka: 3,393
Leavenworth: 527
Junction City: 259
Pittsburg: 482
Mulvane: 258
Sterling: 304
Larned: 481
Hays: 4,282
Salina: 1,874
McPherson: 837
Colby: 800
Pratt: 1,213
Liberal: 710
Emporia: 564
Greensburg: 204
