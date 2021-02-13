Dangerous wind chills with accumulating snow chances this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dangerous wind chills of -15 to -30 along with accumulating snow chances are likely this weekend for all of northeast Kansas. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 12am Monday for the dangerous wind chills. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 12am Monday for widespread snow accumulations of 1-3″ Sunday morning into Monday morning.

Saturday: Snow showers mainly along and north of I-70. A dusting to a half inch of accumulation will be possible along I-70. Highs will be extremely cold in the single digits and low teens. Winds from the N at 10-15mph. Wind chill values of -10 to -20.

Saturday night: Snow moves in from the west after midnight. Lows between -5 to 0 degrees. Winds from the NE at 10-15mph with gusts to 20. Wind chill values of -10 to -25.

Sunday: Light accumulating snowfall with blowing snow throughout the day. Highs in the low single digits. Winds from the NE at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph. Wind chill values of -10 to -25.

Snow showers will occur Saturday morning through the mid-afternoon hours. Accumulations from this first round of snowfall will be very light with a trace to possibly 1″. Most areas will see a T-0.5″ of snow. Along and north of Highway 36 may see 1-2″ of snow.

Round two of snow will be more problematic. Snow moves into the area from west-to-east late Saturday night. We’ll see light to moderate snowfall for much of the day on Sunday. The heaviest snow accumulations will fall south of I-70. Widespread 1-3″ of snowfall is likely along and north of I-70. South of I-70, widespread 2-5″ of snow is likely.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Temperatures are going to be bitterly cold today and will continue being bitterly cold through at least Tuesday. Through Wednesday afternoon, wind chills will likely be below zero the entire time. At times it could get as cold as -20 to -30. This means there will likely be a wind chill advisory every night and morning. If it starts to look like it’ll get colder than -30°, there will be a wind chill warnings issued.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Mild temperatures are expected to return late next week into next weekend with highs getting back to average! We just have to hunker down and get through this arctic blast for several more days before we see those mild conditions return.

Taking Action:

1. Bitterly cold temperatures with dangerous wind chills will remain the top concern due to wind chill values being below zero through Wednesday morning. If you have to be outside, limit your exposure and cover any exposed skin because the colder it gets (colder than -18°) that means frostbite could occur in less than 30 minutes, colder than -27 and up, frostbite can occur in less than 10 minutes. Make sure your pets are safe as well.

2. Snow accumulations will be on the lighter side for most of us of 1-3″. You should still avoid travel Sunday - Monday morning. Winds will be breezy so at times, we’ll see blowing snow reducing visibility. Temperatures are very frigid, so whatever snowfall does accumulate, roadways will quickly become snowpacked leading to slick roads. Stay home if you can and stay warm!

