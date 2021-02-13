Broken water mains are on the rise as the temperature drop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Broken water mains are common whenever the temperatures start to change.

Topeka has reported almost 60 water main breaks already this year--and with the continued sub zero weather, you can expect the number to rise.

If you have noticed anything from a wet curb to a high geyser--chances are it’s a water main break.

“Most of the time it’s like water flowing down the gutter line--stronger than a garden hose but that is pretty typical in the winter time it is a little tougher because everything is freezing and if you see unusual icing--when everything else is dry and you see a random ice patch there’s a chance that is a low flow break,” said Topeka Utilities Education Officer, Ryan Woolaway.

Water main breaks tend to happen more often in extreme temperatures.

“The highest amount of breaks are in the summer and winter time and that is due to the extreme temperatures and the lack of moisture so when we have extreme heat or extreme cold--the heat expands the ground and the heat contract it and the moisture will help with that, but without it the grounds are shifting and the mains aren’t that flexible, they just pop,” Woolaway said.

Unfortunately there is no way to prevent a main from popping--but the city is prepared this winter.

“All we can do is plan for it--we know it’s coming so we take steps to have crews on call who are ready to prepare a broken main on a moment’s notice but as far as prevention goes, there’s nothing we can do,”he explained.

Breaks can happen unexpectedly--and repairs can take up to six hours, so the city suggests you prepare for emergencies.

“Customers can fill up a couple jugs of water to drink or wash their hands or fill up a bathtub to use the water to flush toilets if need to be,” Woolaway said.

