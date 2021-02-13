Bitterly cold temperatures have farmers & ranchers keeping a close eye on livestock

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - With the outdoor temperatures and wind chill values dipping lower, local farmers and ranchers are keeping a close eye on the health and safety of their livestock.

Checking livestock is a daily routine for James Brenner - no matter how cold the temperatures.

“I stop and walk them, make sure everything’s up and going because you don’t want a sick animal, it will die quick when it’s this cold,” Riley County Farmer, James Brenner says.

Water is a big concern - some farmers have heaters in their water tanks, while others break and remove the ice before refilling them.

“You’ve got to keep the water thawed out, which I went to great lengths to put heaters in their automatic waterers, but they’ve got heaters in them now,” Brenner says.

In order to continue taking care of the animals, Brenner says he has to keep his equipment ready for the cold temperatures as well.

“As much work as I do to try to keep everything running fuel from gelling up and it’s just tough when it’s this cold,” Brenner says.

Rolling out round bales of straw or hay can act like a blanket, giving the livestock some protection from the frozen ground.

“Everybody thinks they need to…you know, keep your dogs and animals inside, where we can’t do that. So, we have to tend them 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That’s just part of the job so...but that’s what you signed up for,” Brenner says.

Brenner says he adds 6 bales of straw to his pens every other day for bedding and checks to make sure the heaters in his waterers are keeping the water thawed so the animals can drink it.

