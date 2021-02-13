Bill awards Six-Triple-Eight Battalion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) introduced a bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the members of the Women’s Army Corps. They were assigned to the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion – the “Six-Triple-Eight” – during World War II. The unit served in the U.S. and in Europe sorting and routing mail for millions of American service members and civilians. The bipartisan legislation was introduced by U.S. Representative Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) in the House.

The battalion was the only all-black, all-female battalion to serve overseas during World War II. The women were responsible for clearing out a massive amount of backlogged mail and making sure that American troops received letters from home to boost their morale.

“As we celebrate Black History Month, I’m pleased to lead the effort to award the women of the ‘Six-Triple-Eight’ with the Congressional Gold Medal,” said Sen. Moran. “Their unit arrived in the European Theater of Operations on February 12, 1945, so it is fitting that we recognize their important place in history this week with the reintroduction of this bill. These brave women and their service to our country deserve a special spot in history, and I will continue to work with my colleagues to make certain the Senate does its part in honoring their service and sacrifice.”

“As we celebrate Black History Month, let us not forget the incredible dedication of these women, like my constituent Anna Mae Robertson, who despite facing racism, sexism and working in austere conditions in a war zone, worked day and night to support our troops with the motto ‘No Mail, Low Morale,’” said Rep. Moore. “When they returned home, their hard work and selfless service was not recognized. As a country, we can correct this wrong, ensure their story of sacrifice is told, and give these women the honor they earned by awarding a Congressional Gold Medal to these heroes. I am pleased to be joined by members from both sides of the aisle, including Senator Moran, and Rep. Jake LaTurner, in introducing this legislation to honor these brave veterans.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.