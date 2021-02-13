Big Red One Year of Honor to celebrate Medal of Honor recipients

FT. RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Ft. Riley and the 1st Infantry Division will be honoring Medal of Honor recipients on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

Fort Riley says it and the 1st Infantry Division welcome former U.S. Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia to the military base on Tuesday, Feb. 16, for the launch of its Big Red One Year of Honor. It said Bellava, who was a Big Red One soldier, was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during the Second Battle of Fallujah in 2004.

According to the military base, after a plaque is unveiled at Victory Park, Bellava will talk with Fort Riley soldiers in a professional development session and lunch discussion. Additionally, it said a road adjacent to the Division headquarters will be dedicated in his honor.

Ft. Riley said three Vietnam War recipients of the Medal of Honor will also be acknowledged by having streets dedicated to them during the kick-off celebration. It said those soldiers are 1st Lt. Gary Miller, Spc. Robert law and Staff Sgt. Matthew Leonard.

Ft. Riley said it is celebrating the Big Red One Year of Honor, which is a year-long observance of 37 people that have been awarded the Medal of Honor throughout the 1st Infantry Division’s history. By extension, it said the division will enhance a feeling of pride, foster leader development and increase unit morale and cohesion through examples of virtue, leadership and living a life of honor.

According to Ft. Riley, due to COVID-19, attendance at the ceremony will be limited. It said a live stream will be available via DVIDS at 9 a.m. on Feb. 16.

Ft. Riley also said that the Street Dedication Ceremony will take place at 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 16. It said this will also be livestreamed.

