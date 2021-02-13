Advertisement

American Red Cross and WIBW team up for sickle cell blood drive

By Isaac French
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - When Deborah Dawkins heard her blood could be just what someone with sickle cell disease needed, she rolled up her sleeve to help.

“I understand that the genetic markers from someone from their own community makes it easier for them to accept the blood donations so i wanted to make sure I did my part”

Sickle Cell Disease affects about 100,000 people, most of whom are of African or Latino descent.

WIBW brought a sickle cell blood drive to The New Mount Zion Church to provide an opportunity to assist those patients.

The pandemic has led to many cancelled blood drives creating a need for more donors.

“Donations are down and this is very needed and you would hate to have a loved one or yourself be in the position where you needed blood and there was a shortage.” Making the need for sickle cell donors even greater.

“We just want to make sure that that the word gets out on that and try and give this more awareness because its just a big need all blood types are needed but especially for those that have sickle cell definitely are in need across the area and the neat thing about our blood drive is that it will go across the region that is needed.”

“You should always be willing to give so that there is availability for people when they need it.”

Doug says they hope to make the drive an annual tradition. You can check for other blood drives on the red cross web site.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs organization
Two Olathe men arrested for Capitol violence
A Topeka man who previously ran for City Council was arrested for his role in the January 6...
K-State grad assistant, former Topeka City Council candidate arrested for role at Capitol riot
From L-R Commissioners Kevin Cook, Bill Riphahn and Aaron Mays at the Shawnee County Commission...
Shawnee Co. K-12 staff to start receiving vaccine
Two people were killed and a child was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash Wednesday night...
Two killed, one seriously injured Wednesday night in wrong-way crash in Ottawa County

Latest News

Play of the Night: Faith Shield three pointer forces overtime
Play of the Night: Faith Shield three pointer forces overtime
Some Kansans are getting tax forms for unemployment income they never applied for nor received.
KDOL addressing 1099 fraud
American Red Cross and WIBW team up for sickle cell blood drive
American Red Cross and WIBW team up for sickle cell blood drive
Seaman students to enjoy snow day Monday, dates set for in-person return