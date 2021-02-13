301 crime victims awarded financial support

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Feb. 12, 2021, 301 victims of violent crimes were awarded a total of $260,120.83. The Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board provided the financial assistance.

Awards were given in 191 new cases, while additional expenses were paid in 110 previously submitted cases.

The Division of Crime Victims Compensation in Kansas Attorney, General Derek Schmidt’s office, administers the Crime Victims Compensation program. The program was established in 1978 to assist victims of violent crimes to pay for unexpected expenses like medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, dependent support, and funeral expenses.

The Board determines eligible claims and how much money will be awarded to each claimant. Awards are limited to a maximum total of $25,000 with limitations of $5,000 for funeral expenses, $5,000 for outpatient mental health counseling, $10,000 for inpatient mental health treatment, and $1,500 for grief counseling for families of homicide victims.

Portions of court costs and fines, inmate wages, parole fees, and restitution paid by convicted offenders provides funding to the program.

For more information call (785) 296-2359 or visit the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.