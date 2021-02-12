Washburn Tech student designs cover for book about COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn Tech graphic design student got her big break when a Topeka doctor needed someone to design the cover of his new book about COVID-19.

Dr. Irving Cohen turned to Washburn Tech’s Graphics Technology class to design cover art for his book “Fighting COVID-19: The Unequal Opportunity Killer.” Each student designed their own cover, but ultimately, Bailey Coon’s entry was chosen.

On Friday, Dr. Cohen threw Coon a surprise celebration during class and presented her with a frame poster of the cover as well as a gift card.

Coon says the experience was a great first glimpse at what her future may look like as a professional designer. “It was really close to what it’s gonna be like out in the real world,” she said, “it was really great to get a good experience in there.”

You can find Dr. Cohen’s book for sale on Amazon.

