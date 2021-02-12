Advertisement

TPD arrest suspect in gas station robbery

Cason Bahr
Cason Bahr(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 28-year-old Topeka man was arrested Thursday night for allegedly stealing cash from a North Topeka gas station.

Around 7:15 Thursday night, TPD officers responded to the Valero on NW Tyler on a report of a robbery. Employees said an unknown man entered the gas station, stated he had a gun, and demanded money from the register. The man stole an undisclosed amount of cash and other items before fleeing the gas station on foot.

Officers later received a tip about a person matching the suspect’s description at a business in the 600 block of NW Highway 24. Officers reported to the location and arrested Cason Bahr of Topeka. Bahr was taken to the Shawnee County Jail and charged with one charge of robbery, two charges of criminal threat, two charges of aggravated assault, interference with a Law Enforcement Officer and theft of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs organization
Two Olathe men arrested for Capitol violence
From L-R Commissioners Kevin Cook, Bill Riphahn and Aaron Mays at the Shawnee County Commission...
Shawnee Co. K-12 staff to start receiving vaccine
Two people were killed and a child was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash Wednesday night...
Two killed, one seriously injured Wednesday night in wrong-way crash in Ottawa County
Northern Heights High School was placed on lockdown after an "imminent threat" was received...
Northern Heights High School on lockdown after ‘imminent threat’ received Thursday

Latest News

Barren County Government Center closing for Presidents Day
John J. Bryant, Jr appointed 1st Judicial District Judge
Steam can be seen coming Friday morning from the Docking State Office Building at 935 S.W....
Drivers urged to take caution as blast of frigid winter weather continues
ArtsConnect announces 2021 (”Fellows”)
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-12-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-12-21