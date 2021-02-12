Thursday night forecast: Another cold day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Extreme cold will get even colder the next few days. We are also likely to see a few rounds of snow through the weekend.

There still remains differences in the computer models on just how cold we will actually get and how much snow falls will make a difference. In general the coldest temperatures will be Saturday night through Monday night.

There will also be two waves of snow: One tomorrow afternoon through Saturday morning then another one late Saturday night through Sunday night. There does remain uncertainty on whether or not we have to include a snow chance on Monday as well. As of now the first wave coming through late tomorrow through Saturday will generally be a Trace-2″ with isolated 3″ possible. Highest totals will be along HWY 36. The next storm system is still too early to get specific but higher snowfall totals would be south of I-70.

The colder it is that would increase the snow ratio, generally speaking the difference of higher snowfall totals and ratio is whether or not temperatures are below zero or above zero. For example 0.10″ of melted snowfall when it’s -1° would equate to 5″ but when it’s 1° it would be 4″ so generally speaking an additional 0.5″ to 1.5″may fall if temperatures are below zero compared to above zero temperatures.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Flurries can’t be ruled out but no accumulation will occur. Highs around 10° in north-central KS with mid-upper teens southeast of the turnpike. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows around 0°. Winds N 5-15 mph. Wind chill values -5 to -20 possible.

Tomorrow: Dry morning with snow developing north of I-70 but especially along HWY 36 in the afternoon. Highs in the single digits to low teens. Winds N/NE 10-20 mph keeping wind chills below zero all day for most areas.

Snow becomes more widespread Friday night and diminishes Saturday morning with mostly dry conditions by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than Friday but not as cold as Sunday so it’ll be a transition day.

Sunday will be even colder and latest indications are that it’ll come with more wind vs Saturday with gusts up to 25 mph. So a very cold Valentine’s Day (and snowy).

Next week again some uncertainty on whether there will be snow on Monday or not. There also remains some differences in the models on other snow chances next week. Generally speaking will keep it dry for now and just have a chance Tuesday night.

Signs of this arctic airmass will start to loosen its grip by the second half of the week.

WHEN WILL IT WARM BACK UP? The first opportunity for at least some parts of northeast KS to get above 32° will be the 19th. Latest models have the 20th, Saturday, above freezing.

Taking Action:

Highest chance for snow tomorrow is north of I-70, in the afternoon where minor accumulation is possible during the day. Better chance of accumulating snow for all of northeast Kansas Friday night into Saturday morning: Trace-2″ with highest totals along HWY 36. Another round of snow that because it’ll last longer will come late Saturday night through Sunday night possibly lingering into Monday where a couple more inches will fall. Too early to get into specifics so check back in the coming days for updates. Once wind chills drop below 0° tonight, it’s quite possible wind chills don’t get back above zero until next work week. Stay warm and safe!

