TFI announces new Vice President

TFI Family Services in Topeka, KS. (Sept. 1, 2020)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Karyn Finn has been announced as the new Vice President of Residential Treatment & Services of TFI, starting Feb. 8, 2021. She has more than 20 years of non-profit leadership experiences in healthcare, higher education, civic and nonprofit strategic planning. Before joining TFI, she served at KVC Health Systems as the Director of Community Relations and Program Director of the Residential Treatment and Education Program at KVC Niles in Kansas City, MO. Before that, she was the Director of Pediatric Integrated Health Homes at Lutheran Services in Iowa and was a child health and safety consultant for 19 counties in Iowa.

“Karyn has a lengthy history of building community connections and sustainable business development, with a focus on providing quality mental health services for youth and families...She is a public speaker, consultant and is passionate about developing minority women leaders in public Service and nonprofits. We know she will play an integral role at TFI,” said Shay Collins, Senior Vice President of Foster Care and Residential Services.

Finn’s responsibilities will include overseeing the clinical and regulatory operations and the mental health operations for Pathway Family Services.

She received her Bachelor’s degree from Tulane University and a Masters in Community Health Education from the University of Northern Iowa.

