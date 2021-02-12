Advertisement

Stormont Vail and St. Francis to begin vaccinating K-12 staff Feb. 15

Once a person has received their two doses of the vaccine and waited two weeks, they should be immune and protected according to Dr. Shankar Kurra with Monument Health.
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail and KU Saint Francis will begin vaccinating K-12 faculty and staff at public and private schools in Shawnee County starting Monday, February 15.

The County announced Thursday its goal is to have all staff and faculty receive the first dose of the vaccine by Spring Break. This includes teachers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers and all others employed by K-12 schools within the county.

The two hospitals have begun working with schools to schedule appointments for staff beginning Monday. Teachers and school staff will receive information about scheduling their vaccine directly from their school.

“We are thrilled to be part of the partnership between Stormont Vail, Shawnee County Health Department and The University of Kansas St. Francis Campus to begin vaccinating the staff and faculty of our community schools,” said Robert Kenagy, M.D., president and CEO, Stormont Vail Health. “These individuals are part of Phase 2 in the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Vaccination Phase for the crucial role they play in our community. These vaccines will support the overall health of our community and our children to be educated in a safe environment.”

The County will continue vaccinating healthcare workers and individuals 65 and older as they have been.

