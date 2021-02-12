Silver Lake to install new turf football field

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Silver Lake football team will soon play on a new turf field under the Friday night lights.

The turf field will replace the Eagles’ existing grass one and cost approximately $928,000.

The USD 372 Board unanimously approved the project this week. The district will cover about one-third of that price tag, with the remaining amount paid for by gifts and donations.

USD 372 superintendent Tim Hallacy says the cost includes extra work to more efficiently handle water storage and drainage.

Hallacy adds the district will try for an early installation this spring, but an exact start date will depend in part on the weather. The project will take approximately 7-8 weeks.

