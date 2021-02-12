Advertisement

Silver Lake to install new turf football field

KPZ Silver Lake Pleasant Ridge
KPZ Silver Lake Pleasant Ridge(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Silver Lake football team will soon play on a new turf field under the Friday night lights.

The turf field will replace the Eagles’ existing grass one and cost approximately $928,000.

The USD 372 Board unanimously approved the project this week. The district will cover about one-third of that price tag, with the remaining amount paid for by gifts and donations.

USD 372 superintendent Tim Hallacy says the cost includes extra work to more efficiently handle water storage and drainage.

Hallacy adds the district will try for an early installation this spring, but an exact start date will depend in part on the weather. The project will take approximately 7-8 weeks.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs organization
Two Olathe men arrested for Capitol violence
From L-R Commissioners Kevin Cook, Bill Riphahn and Aaron Mays at the Shawnee County Commission...
Shawnee Co. K-12 staff to start receiving vaccine
Two people were killed and a child was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash Wednesday night...
Two killed, one seriously injured Wednesday night in wrong-way crash in Ottawa County
Northern Heights High School was placed on lockdown after an "imminent threat" was received...
Northern Heights High School on lockdown after ‘imminent threat’ received Thursday

Latest News

Topeka nine-year-old breaks national powerlifting records
Topeka nine-year-old breaks national powerlifting records
Kaw Valley Bank Scholar Athlete of the Week: Topeka High’s Lukas Brennan
Kaw Valley Bank Scholar Athlete of the Week: Topeka High’s Lukas Brennan
KPZ: (B) Sabetha 41, Holton 40
KPZ: (B) Sabetha 41, Holton 40
KPZ: (B) Sabetha 41, Holton 40
KPZ: (G) Sabetha 43, Holton 25