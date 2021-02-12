Rural Kansas communities to receive $14 million in grants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Feb. 11, 2021, Governor Laura Kelly announced that 32 rural Kansas communities will be given a share of $13,864,149 in federal grants. The grants will be used to assist with development projects across the community.

The federal grants are awarded for community improvement projects, like sewer and water projects, housing rehabilitation, and community facility improvements. The grants will be given out through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program facilitated by the Kansas Department of Commerce.

“The Community Development Block Grant program is a powerful tool for improving communities, revitalizing vital infrastructure, and maximizing economic opportunity,” Governor Kelly said. “Over the past several months, the pandemic has heightened the challenges our rural communities face when it comes to community development – making assistance like this more important than ever. My administration is dedicated to doing all we can to continue addressing rural Kansans’ most pressing needs.”

“Providing assistance to address quality-of-life issues is a necessary and noble part of economic development,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “By funding community projects like these, the CDBG program is helping to improve the overall business and residential appeal of these small towns. These investments will improve living conditions for Kansas residents, create new economic opportunities for rural communities and bolster the overall prosperity of our entire state.”

To be awarded funds, local government units must contain slums or blight, contain low- and moderate-income persons, and must require local resources that are not available.

The CDBG funding is one of the Department of Commerce’s primary tools to support the state’s small rural communities.

