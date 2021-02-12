Advertisement

Pottawatomie County gives tips on COVID-19 vaccine preparation

((AP Photo/Jessica Hill))
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County is giving residents tips on how to prepare for their COVID-19 vaccines.

Pottawatomie County says residents should call 785-457-1432, email pio@pottcounty.org or go online to place their name on its COVID-19 list. It said it is now conducting vaccination clinics that prioritize residents that are 65 and older. It said if residents are on the list, it should get to their turn soon.

According to Pottawatomie Co., the Henry Ford Live Well website recommends the following steps to prepare for the shot:

  • Before the first appointment, residents should learn about the vaccine. Pottawatomie County is using the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses. Information is available on the CDC and FDA websites.
  • Eat well and arrive well-rested before the first appointment.
  • Residents should be ready to schedule their second appointment for their booster dose. Whenever possible, residents should schedule it for exactly four weeks or 28 days after the first appointment and at the same time to help them remember.
  • A top shirt should be worn for easy access to residents’ upper arms.

Pottawatomie County said the same website recommends the following for after the vaccine is administered:

  • Residents should monitor any side effects. They will be required to wait for 15 minutes after getting the shot before they are allowed to leave. This is to make sure that they do not have an allergic reaction to the vaccine. However, some may experience other side effects once they have left, like soreness at the site of the shot, a headache and more.
  • Residents should keep their vaccine record cards. The date and type of the COVID-19 vaccine they got are on that card. This helps when they get their second shot, but also may be required for public travel in the future.
  • Residents should continue to follow CDC, federal, state and local guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs organization
Two Olathe men arrested for Capitol violence
From L-R Commissioners Kevin Cook, Bill Riphahn and Aaron Mays at the Shawnee County Commission...
Shawnee Co. K-12 staff to start receiving vaccine
Two people were killed and a child was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash Wednesday night...
Two killed, one seriously injured Wednesday night in wrong-way crash in Ottawa County
Northern Heights High School was placed on lockdown after an "imminent threat" was received...
Northern Heights High School on lockdown after ‘imminent threat’ received Thursday

Latest News

Wind Chill more than 20 below zero this weekend
Friday night forecast: Colder air beginning to settle in for the weekend, light snow tonight
KGS warns of high gas bills with below-freezing temperatures
Water main breaks are happening more as temperatures drop
Broken water mains are on the rise as the temperature drop
Water main breaks are happening more as temperatures drop
Water main breaks are happening more as temperatures drop
KU issues public health bans to students in five frats