Pottawatomie County gives tips on COVID-19 vaccine preparation

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County is giving residents tips on how to prepare for their COVID-19 vaccines.

Pottawatomie County says residents should call 785-457-1432, email pio@pottcounty.org or go online to place their name on its COVID-19 list. It said it is now conducting vaccination clinics that prioritize residents that are 65 and older. It said if residents are on the list, it should get to their turn soon.

According to Pottawatomie Co., the Henry Ford Live Well website recommends the following steps to prepare for the shot:

Before the first appointment, residents should learn about the vaccine. Pottawatomie County is using the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses. Information is available on the CDC and FDA websites.

Eat well and arrive well-rested before the first appointment.

Residents should be ready to schedule their second appointment for their booster dose. Whenever possible, residents should schedule it for exactly four weeks or 28 days after the first appointment and at the same time to help them remember.

A top shirt should be worn for easy access to residents’ upper arms.

Pottawatomie County said the same website recommends the following for after the vaccine is administered:

Residents should monitor any side effects. They will be required to wait for 15 minutes after getting the shot before they are allowed to leave. This is to make sure that they do not have an allergic reaction to the vaccine. However, some may experience other side effects once they have left, like soreness at the site of the shot, a headache and more.

Residents should keep their vaccine record cards. The date and type of the COVID-19 vaccine they got are on that card. This helps when they get their second shot, but also may be required for public travel in the future.

Residents should continue to follow CDC, federal, state and local guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

