Major water main break reported Thursday night in downtown Emporia

By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A major water main break was reported Thursday night in downtown Emporia, and business owners were told that damage to their buildings could result, according to KVOE Radio.

Emporia city officials were assessing the damage after the break occurred around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 10 block of W. Ninth Street, and both they and Emporia Main Street were telling business owners in a portion of the downtown area to expect flooding or other water damage.

The water flow was stopped by around 1 a.m., but Emporia public works crews remained at the scene, KVOE said.

Emporia Main Street said the break could affect businesses on the west side of Commercial Street between Ninth on the north to Sixth on the south.

Among businesses and nonprofits that reported issues on social media were Designs by Sharon and the Lyon County History Center, both of which are located in the 700 block of Commercial, KVOE said.

The History Center said it had 4 inches of standing water in its basement, where the archives are stored.

KVOE said the 10 block of W. Ninth is closed until further notice.

