KU rolls past Iowa State 97-64

Ochai Agbaji, KU vs. Iowa State
Ochai Agbaji, KU vs. Iowa State(Mike Gunnoe, Kansas Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In their first week out of the AP Top 25 since 2009, KU picked up their second-straight win with a 33-point blowout over Iowa State at home Thursday night.

The Jayhawks shot 52.8 from the field and 46.2 from three in the win and out-rebounded the Cyclones 44-32.

Four KU starters scored in double figures, led by Ochai Agbaji with 19. Freshman Jalen Wilson recorded his third-straight double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Bryce Thompson returned to play after sitting out nearly a month with a broken finger, contributing eight points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench.

”It felt amazing,” Thompson said. “Being away from the game for so long, to get back out there and just to compete, to win, and hear the crowd, just all the little things you kind of take for granted when you’re playing. It definitely felt amazing.”

“Bryce plays with a smile on his face, he’s got personality, he plays with energy,” head coach Bill Self said. “I see Bryce playing an integral role in our success the rest of the season.”

The Jayhawks will rematch Iowa State in Ames Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

