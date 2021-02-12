Advertisement

Kansas State Treasurer commends passing of Senate Bill 15

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lynn Rogers, Kansas State Treasurer applauded the Kansas House of Representatives for passing the Senate Bill 15. The bill will establish an additional low-cost loan program to provide more relief to struggling small businesses and agriculture operations. The program is supported by the Office of the State Treasurer.

“I want to commend the Legislature for working across the aisle and acting swiftly to pass Senate Bill 15...I’m hopeful that this loan program will play an important role in getting our Main Street businesses and small agriculture operations back on solid footing,” said Kansas State Treasurer, Lynn Rogers.

The bill has been sent to Governor Laura Kelly’s desk to be signed into law.

Click here for a full summary of the bill.

