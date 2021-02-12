Advertisement

Kansas sees just over 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic(CDC)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen just over 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 in the past two days, according to the Department of Health and Environment.

Along with the 1,208 new cases, there were 61 new deaths and 47 new hospitalizations since Wednesday.

ICU beds are at 43 percent capacity and ventilators are at 85 percent availability.

