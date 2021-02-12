K-State receives results of COVID-19 compliance survey, face masks seem to be sore spot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has gathered all the results of its most recent COVID-19 compliance survey, and mask usage still seems to be a sore spot on campus.

Kansas State University says it has received the results from its most recent COVID-19 compliance survey for faculty and staff. It said the survey will be administered throughout the spring semester and responses are anonymous. It said the data collected is used to help see how compliant the community is with policies and to inform its efforts going forward.

According to the University, the most recent survey closed on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The survey shows that 66.5% of all the university’s staff have worked on campus during the spring semester. This includes not only the Manhattan campus but the Polytechnic and Olathe campuses as well.

According to the survey, faculty and staff have observed over 95% of the campus community wearing masks inside campus buildings. The survey showed that 80-95% of faculty and staff have seen the campus community wearing masks while outside on campus. However, 34.8% have seen issues with facemasks being worn properly not only outside, but inside as well. A major sore point for this matter seems to come from Hale Library.

“I work in Hale Library. Students come in with face masks on, but when we walk around our spaces, we notice that many of them are not wearing masks, especially those that occupy our group study rooms,” said one staff member in the anonymous survey. “We remind them to put their mask on and they do, but then when we do our next patrol, we notice that many of them have resumed not wearing their masks. We have several contractors in Hale Library as well as several individuals employed by Hutton Construction. A significant percentage of these (about 50%) do not wear masks or do not wear them properly.”

Some staff members even said they do not believe that university officials are worried about enforcing proper mask usage.

“There is still no enforcement of this rule, indicating no desire from top University administrators to enforce or protect,” said another staff member in the anonymous survey.

However, some do believe that the mask culture on campus is well established at K-State.

When it comes to social distancing, the survey showed that 28.7% have seen social distancing practiced in classrooms, while 59.4% of faculty and staff said they cannot judge how many observe the practice. It said 56.4% have seen adequate social distancing in hallways and common spaces on campus. It said only 39% of faculty and staff have seen social distancing practiced while in the outdoors.

The survey showed that 60% of faculty and staff believe that community members comply with policies and cooperate. However, it also showed that only 33.5% believe the responsiveness of university officials when issues come up with compliance has gone well. It said that 53.2% said they cannot tell.

Another staff member that works at the library said, “in the library setting we do not know who the patrons are. This makes it difficult for us to enforce policies. We find that students tend to put masks on when they see someone coming, but many of them immediately take them off when they don’t think anyone is looking. We lack the authority to enforce the policy - there truly is no recourse for us. We called the police recently after we had persistent problems with a pledge class from a fraternity. The police officer who came expressed displeasure at having been called. He didn’t kick any of the people out, which makes sense given the fact that he would have had to rely on our hearsay. If we are serious about enforcing the policy, we need campus police to do regular patrols and to record names of violators so a list of repeated violators can be made and some consequences can be attached to their violations.”

According to the survey, 52.8% of faculty and staff think that making spaces in campus buildings that are not classrooms less dense has gone well. It showed that 82.7% believe there is adequate access to hand sanitizers and 88.1% believe COVID-19 precautionary signs are seen.

When it comes to social distancing, the survey showed that only 34.2% believe social distancing arrangements for classrooms has gone well, while 57% said they cannot tell. It showed that only 30% believe the disinfecting and cleaning of classrooms has gone well, while 63.1% said they cannot tell. It also showed that only 21.5% of employees think that teaching while wearing personal protective equipment is successful, while 72.8% said they cannot tell.

The survey shows that 71.7% think that the communication regarding the virus that is provided through the University’s COIVD-19 website has gone well. It said that 70.4% believe that overall adjustments on campus for the virus has gone smoothly.

“I feel like the community has adjusted extremely well,” said a staff member in the anonymous survey. “By now, most of the COIVD compliance stuff is just habit. I think the mentality has shifted away from everybody focusing on how they’re being personally inconvenienced, and more towards “we’re all going through this together.” It really makes it a lot more bearable to not have to hear people comparing about masks and stuff constantly anymore. Sometimes I even forget i’m wearing my mask.”

