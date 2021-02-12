John J. Bryant, Jr appointed 1st Judicial District Judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly appointed John J. Bryant, Jr. as the 1st Judicial District Judge following the retirement of Judge Robert Bednar in Kansas City, Kansas.

“John brings an impressive mix of experience to the bench and has served the people of Atchison and Leavenworth counties well as an attorney,” Governor Kelly said. “I know that he will do the same as a Judge.”

Bryant ran a law practice called Bryant Law Office, since 2014, where he primarily handled criminal defense cases. He also worked as an Assistant Attorney General in the Fraud and Medicaid Abuse Division in the Office of the Kansas Attorney General and was Deputy County Attorney for Leavenworth County. Bryant is a member of the Wyandotte County Bar Association, the Leavenworth County Bar Association, and the Lecompton Historical Society. In 1996, he graduated from the University of Kansas and in 2000, he earned his law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law.

“I believe my extensive courtroom experience has prepared me for the role of a district court judge,” Bryant said “I’ve been blessed to learn from excellent judges and attorneys in my career. Every day as a judge, I will work to follow their example and do everything I can to promote efficiency and trust throughout the court system and ensure all people are treated fairly under the law.”

Judges in the 1st Judicial District are appointed by the governor and are selected by a district nominating commission. These Judges are subject to retention elections every four years.

The three other nominees were Michael G. Jones (private practice attorney), John Kurth (private practice attorney), and Andrew Werring (private practice attorney).

