Jacy J. Hurst appointed to Kansas Court of Appeals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Feb. 11, 2021, Governor Laura Kelly appointed Jacy J. Hurst as the next Court of Appeals judge to fill the place of Melissa Standridge who is now in the Kansas Supreme Court. Hurst resides in Lawrence and is partnered with the law firm Kutak Rock LLP in Kansas City, Mo.

“Jacy will be a great asset and hardworking judge on the Court of Appeals,” Governor Kelly said. “She is a lifelong Kansan who has not only excelled performing high-level work at some of Kansas City’s most competitive law firms, she also has the heart of a public servant.”

Hurst began her legal career in 2007 as a commercial litigator defending clients with the Kansas City firm of Stinson LLP. She defended product liability, insurance coverage, business tort, and employment discrimination cases. She even counseled clients in healthcare regulatory compliance and employment.

She became General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Swope Health Services in 2014. The federally qualified health center has over 500 employees that serve more than 40,000 healthcare patients in the Kansas City area. During her time there, Hurst was responsible for advising management, overseeing litigation, and addressing legal issues with patients. Since 2017, Hurst has served at Kutak Rock LLP in Kansas City representing many diverse clients, first as Of Counsel and later becoming a Partner in January 2020. She focuses on healthcare transactions, regulatory law, employment litigation, and counseling. She has also provided pro bono legal services to clients in criminal cases and family law cases.

Hurst is also the chair of the board of directors for Douglas County United Way, serves on the parent-teacher organization of her kids’ elementary school, and is a member of the Kansas Board of Law Examiners. She grades bar exams twice a year and hears “character and fitness” issues relating to bar applicants. She is also a member of the Greater Kansas City Society of Health Care Attorneys. While presenting at various CLEs on employment and healthcare law, she has presented on legal ethics with a popular “Ethics for Good” program, since 2014. She also teaches a healthcare law class at the Washburn University School of Law since 2020.

She graduated from the University of Kansas School of Law in 2006 and was also a member of the Kansas Law Review. She earned her Bachelors in Business Administration in 2002 from the University of Kansas.

“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to serve our state as a Court of Appeals judge,” Hurst said. “I have spent my career helping large and small businesses and individuals resolve complex legal issues, and have seen the impact the law can have on people’s lives and businesses. As a Court of Appeals judge, my highest duty will be to hear each case and apply the law, as written, fairly and uniformly.”

Hurst will be the first woman of color on the Kansas Court of Appeals if confirmed by the Kansas Senate.

“As Governor, my first requirement for a judicial appointee is that they be able to do the job on day one, no questions asked,” Governor Kelly said. “Jacy’s legal experience, her intellect, and her temperament make her the best choice for this Court of Appeals appointment. Jacy will simply be a great judge, first and foremost, and I am proud that if confirmed, she will also make history as the first woman of color on our appellate courts.”

Hurst’s appointment must get Senate confirmation and her materials must be forwarded to the Senate. Court of Appeals judges were not always subject to Senate confirmation and were selected by the governor from a group of finalists named by the Supreme Court Nominating Commission. Because Governor Kelly favors that selection process, she created the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission, made up of a committee of lawyers and non-lawyers tasked with recommending finalists for the Court of Appeals vacancy.

Three candidates were forwarded for Governor Kelly’s consideration: Hurst, Russell Keller of Fairway (private practice attorney), and Angela Coble of Salina (federal judicial clerk).

“I want to commend the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission for its work identifying the three best candidates for this appointment,” Governor Kelly said. “These three finalists represent the best of the Kansas legal community, and I know Russell Keller and Angela Coble will continue to find ways to serve our state.”

The Governor and Hurst are both eager to ensure a smooth, efficient confirmation process during the 2021 legislative session.

