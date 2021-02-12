I-70 Polk-Quincy Project virtual meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will hold a public virtual meeting for the I-70 Polk-Quincy Project on Wednesday, March 3, 5-6:30 p.m. For registration and more information, visit www.polkquincy.org.

The meeting will focus on design plans and a timeline for replacing the existing bridge, followed by any questions.

The I-70 Polk-Quincy Viaduct and part of I-70 serving downtown Topeka were designed and built in the 1950s. This project is in the development pipeline of the Eisenhower Transportation (IKE) Program and is required to be selected in order to get funding.

For more information contact the Polk-Quincy project team by email info@polkquincy.org or call (785) 228-3191.

