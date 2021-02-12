Gov. Kelly signs executive order to keep Kansas homes heated during extreme cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has lifted certain motor carrier regulations to allow for emergency delivery of propane during extremely cold temperatures.

Governor Laura Kelly says she issued an executive order on Friday that allows for faster delivery of propane and other essential fuels that heat homes during the extreme cold weather that is reaching across the state.

According to Gov. Kelly, Executive Order #21-03 suspends federal motor carrier regulations in Title 49 through Feb. 28, 2021. She said all other applicable state and federal regulations still apply.

“Kansans who heat their homes and businesses with propane or other fuel cannot afford an interruption in service right now,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This order will allow those deliveries to continue during this dangerous weather.”

Gov. Kelly said among other provisions, the order extends the allowable working hours to make sure that motor carriers can transport propane through poor weather conditions as quickly as possible. She said the exceptions only apply to motor carriers actively participating in response efforts.

To view the executive order, click here.

