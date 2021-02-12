Advertisement

Gov. Kelly addresses Kansas’ low ranking on vaccine distribution

Governor Laura Kelly COVID-19 and testing strategy update
Governor Laura Kelly COVID-19 and testing strategy update
By Alyssa Willetts and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly addressed concerns about reports that Kansas is falling behind in vaccine distribution during a meeting with state leaders on Friday.

She said the state’s system, WebIz, has experienced glitches, so the CDC has not been receiving accurate information about vaccination numbers. Providers are using a different method to input their vaccine distribution information while WebIz fixes the problem.

There have also been delays in how providers are making use of doses. “We are actually placing phone calls one by one to each of these providers to work with them to ensure that they make proper use of those vaccines and get them into arms,” Kelly said. “If they can’t do it, get it to a provider who can.”

Kelly says she expects the CDC will have a more accurate reflection of Kansas’ vaccination efforts in the next several weeks.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Britt Reid no longer with Chiefs organization
Two Olathe men arrested for Capitol violence
From L-R Commissioners Kevin Cook, Bill Riphahn and Aaron Mays at the Shawnee County Commission...
Shawnee Co. K-12 staff to start receiving vaccine
Two people were killed and a child was seriously injured in a wrong-way crash Wednesday night...
Two killed, one seriously injured Wednesday night in wrong-way crash in Ottawa County
Northern Heights High School was placed on lockdown after an "imminent threat" was received...
Northern Heights High School on lockdown after ‘imminent threat’ received Thursday

Latest News

Live at Five
K-State receives results of COVID-19 compliance survey, face masks seem to be sore spot
WIBW employees helped with the event.
Blood drive helps to fill need
Geary Co. vaccinates over 1,800 residents