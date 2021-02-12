Gov. Kelly addresses Kansas’ low ranking on vaccine distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly addressed concerns about reports that Kansas is falling behind in vaccine distribution during a meeting with state leaders on Friday.

She said the state’s system, WebIz, has experienced glitches, so the CDC has not been receiving accurate information about vaccination numbers. Providers are using a different method to input their vaccine distribution information while WebIz fixes the problem.

There have also been delays in how providers are making use of doses. “We are actually placing phone calls one by one to each of these providers to work with them to ensure that they make proper use of those vaccines and get them into arms,” Kelly said. “If they can’t do it, get it to a provider who can.”

Kelly says she expects the CDC will have a more accurate reflection of Kansas’ vaccination efforts in the next several weeks.

