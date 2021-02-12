Good Girl Gracie helping as therapy dog for TPD

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Her name is Gracie and she will be involved with TPD’s day-to-day operations helping police personnel and those who’ve had a “rough” day.

Gracie, the five month old, golden doodle clocked in for work looking to get smiles on faces as soon as possible. She had a good first day filled with lots of kisses, belly rubs and “good girls” directed to her.

She’s joined by her human partner, Lieutenant Matt Danielson, following donations covering the cost of acquiring and training Gracie. Hill’s is covering the cost of food.

“Well it was my idea so, of course I have to do the work now,” said Lt. Danielson.

Lt. Danielson is in charge of the Topeka Police Department’s Peer Support Program. He researched the idea of having a therapy dog and found it to be beneficial to the operations.

“I just really thought that it was something we should use here,” he said, “It’s just another tool, why not have another tool like this available to us.”

Gracie will be there for anyone and everyone who may need emotional help and the idea to put four paws on the payroll is three-pronged -- officer and employee wellness, community engagement, and helping with investigations.

“There are certain circumstances where we believe she can be of assistance with witnesses or victims. just to get them kind of open up and communicate a little more freely,” said Lt. Danielson.

After researching the positives of a therapy dog, he found most people have one or two traumatic experiences over a lifetime with the average officer having 40 traumatic experiences in a year.

He believes Gracie can help officers heal and keep the community safe, one pet-at-a-time.

“We just want her to be available to help people. We believe that happy people, happy employees, make good employees and so, that’s what she does,” he said. “She comes to work and she just makes people happy.”

