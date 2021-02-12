Geary Co. vaccinates over 1,800 residents

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County has vaccinated over 1,800 residents as of noon on Friday, Feb. 12.

Geary County says that as of Friday at noon, a total of 1,889 residents have been vaccinated. It said this includes vaccines that were administered by the Health Department, Geary Community Hospital, Konza Prairie Community Health Center, Brookdale Junction City and Valley View Senior Life. It said it will also report the numbers of local pharmacies that will give out the COVID-19 vaccine starting the week of Feb. 15.

According to the County, of the vaccinated total, 788 of them received their booster vaccine. It said depending on which vaccine they got as their first vaccine, they had to wait either 21 or 28 days for their second vaccine. It said that all those vaccinated were part of Phase 1 and Phase 2.

The County said it is slated to get 500 doses of the vaccine for the week of Feb. 15. It said there is an appointment-only vaccination site scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13. It said it will continue to schedule more vaccination sites as vaccines arrive. As a reminder, it said that it is still in Phase 2, which includes those over 65, school employees, firefighters and law enforcement.

The County said it encourages all residents to get signed up for the vaccine on its website, or by contacting the Health Department at 785-762-5788 to be placed on the list to get their vaccine. It said residents will be contacted when their Phase is scheduled.

To signup for the vaccine in Geary County online, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.