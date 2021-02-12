Gardening accident saves Wamego woman’s life

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wamego woman says an accident in her garden led medical professionals to find an unknown heart condition that needed immediate attention.

Carla Campbell was working in her garden in October when she lost her footing and fell.

“Started off with gardening, messed up my tailbone…just…it’s kind of went downhill from there but not really.” Wamego Health Center, Cardiac Rehab patient, Carla Campbell says.

Carla was treated for a broken tailbone, but her pain didn’t go away. She visited a pain clinic, and the nurse taking her vitals noticed her pulse was not normal.

“If I hadn’t been out scrambling around in the yard and upset about how my back hurt. I don’t think they would have caught the aneurysm and so pretty fortunate.” Campbell says.

Carla’s doctor had her wear a vest monitor. It found she needed immediate medical attention for a dissecting aortic aneurysm.

“My cardiologist called Thursday morning and said go to the hospital, do not pass go, do not take your meds. Just go and they’ll know what to do with you.” Campbell says.

Carla was transferred to St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City for treatment.

“Spent 15 days there while they made sure that it can do the surgery now much scar tissue. Get my blood pressure low get me in the ICU, then they put in a pacemaker. And I got to come home, and I got to come here.” Campbell says.

Carla is now doing cardiac rehab at the Wamego Health Center and working toward her goals.

“I want to get back in the yard. I have grandkids. They’re all young. I need to be vital. I need to have some stamina.” Campbell says.

Carla says paying attention to the warning signs your body gives you and check in with your doctor before it’s too late.

Wamego Health Center’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Center serves the communities of Alma, Onaga, St. George, St. Marys, Wamego, and Westmoreland.

