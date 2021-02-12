Friday forecast: Colder air beginning to settle in for the weekend, light snow tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be Day 7 of this arctic airmass that has remained over northeast KS and it’s going to take until Wednesday before it loosens its grip. There will also be several chances for snow between today and early next week.

The first round of snow will occur near the Nebraska border this afternoon and then overspread northeast Kansas through tomorrow morning. Most spots will likely only get a Dusting to 0.5″ however areas near HWY 36 may get 1-2″ with an isolated 2-3″ total.

The next round of snow moves in late Saturday night and snow will continue for most of northeast Kansas on Sunday. Sunday night into Monday most of the snow will remain south of I-70 and east of HWY 75. This is the more concerning round where it will be heavier. This of course could change but generally speaking this is where 2-5″ could accumulate.

Temperatures will be getting colder between today and Monday night before getting slightly warmer by Tuesday into Tuesday night. There still remains some differences in the models on just how cold it will be but the main takeaway is that until Wednesday afternoon wind chills will likely be below zero the entire time. At times it could get as cold as -20 to -30. This means there will likely be a wind chill advisory every night. If it starts to look like it’ll get colder than -30° there will be a wind chill warning.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Cloudy with snow developing this afternoon near HWY 36. Little to no accumulation is expected during the daytime hours. Highs in the single digits to low teens. Winds N/NE 10-20 mph. Wind chill values between 0 and -20 all day.

Tonight: Snow likely for much of northeast KS. Lows between -5 to 1. Winds NE/N 5-10 mph. Less than 1″ in most areas, 1-2″ along HWY 36.

Tomorrow: Other than some leftover flurries in the morning most of the day will be dry with highs in the single digits. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be colder with snow for much of the day. That combined with winds gusting around 25 mph it’ll be a good day to stay inside on this Valentine’s Day.

The cold temperatures continue into early next week with snow Sunday night into Monday for some areas. After Monday models have backed off on any additional snow for the week so will continue to monitor the trends on that.

Taking Action:



Frigid temperatures will remain the top concern with wind chill values below zero through Wednesday morning. If you have to be outside, limit your exposure because the colder it gets (colder than -18°) that means frostbite could occur in up to 30 minutes, colder than -27 up to 10 minutes. Make sure your pets are safe as well. More information on how to stay safe: https://www.wibw.com/2021/02/12/the-american-red-cross-shares-how-to-prepare-for-severe-weather/ In regards to the snow, the bigger concern for avoiding being on the roads if possible is Sunday and Monday. Saturday will be fine due to the lighter amounts but still use caution as it only takes a dusting to create hazardous conditions if you’re not careful.



