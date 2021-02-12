Four new council members announced in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governor’s Council on Fitness and Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced four newly appointed board members: Callie Dyer, Travis Rickford, Becky Tuttle and Judy Works. They will begin their three-year terms starting in 2021.

“We welcome our newest members to the Council and are excited to have them join this dedicated team of leaders who are committed to improving health in Kansas,” said Miranda Steele, Council Chair. “The Council’s mission is to encourage increased physical activity, nutrition and tobacco use prevention, and we carry out this work through advisement and awareness activities in partnership with governments, businesses, schools and others to promote healthy lifestyles.”

Callie Dyer

Callie Dyer is the Executive Director of the Finney County Community Health Coalition, Inc. She was recently elected to join the Tobacco Free Kansas Coalition Board of Director’s. She even serves as an Advisory Council member for the Social Emotional Learning Council and the Wellness Committee for USD 457 and is also an active member in WorkWell Kansas, where she works with local employers to practice WorkWell Kansas wellness plans.

Travis Rickford

Travis Rickford is the Executive Director of LiveWell Northwest Kansas. Rickford creates, manages and leads initiatives to address health and early childhood development issues for 15 counties in Northwest Kansas. He has worked with urban, rural and frontier counties, communities and neighborhoods to identify and implement initiatives to improve the quality of life. He supports opportunities to be physically active, live in tobacco-free environments and have access to fresh produce.

Becky Tuttle

Becky Tuttle is a District II City of Wichita Council Member. Tuttle has more than 25 years of experience engaging community partners through grassroots local coalition efforts that focus on tobacco, physical activity, healthy eating, oral health, fetal infant mortality and worksite wellness. Most of her experience has focused on policy and environmental changes that improve the health of communities. She has a passion for promoting physical activity and healthy nutrition.

Judy Works

Judy Works serves as a Clinical Nurse Specialist at KS HealthWorks, PA in Iola. She has always promoted healthy lifestyles with individual patients. Works started the Monarch HealthWorks program five years ago, which strives to implement change to promote a healthy workplace environment and improve workplace wellness. She received the Governor’s Council on Fitness 2019 Organizational Kansas Health Champion Award for exceptional efforts to encourage health and wellness in the workplace.

2021 Council members:

Chair, Miranda Steele, MPA, MHSA; Vice Chair, Christi Smith, MBA, of Family Preservation for Kansas City; Amy Penrod of Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services; Brandon Skidmore of Sunflower Foundation; Candice McField of Candice McField Fitness; Erik Sartorius, of League of Kansas Municipalities; Jeff A. Usher, of Kansas Health Foundation; Jennifer Bruning, of Kansas State Alliance of YMCAs; Jody Hoener of Bourbon County; Joyce Ellis, PhD, of Fort Hays State University; Kat Wurzer of GetFIT, Inc; Katie Schoenhoff, of United Methodist Health Ministry Fund; Secretary Lee Norman, MD, of Kansas Department of Health and Environment; Mark Thompson, PhD, of Kansas Department of Education; Mary Tritsch, of AARP Kansas; Matt Messina, of Kansas Department of Transportation; Wyatt Thompson, PLA, ASLA, CPSI, of Manhattan Parks and Recreation.

