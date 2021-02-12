Drivers urged to take caution as blast of frigid winter weather continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Travelers are urged to exercise caution for the next few days as frigid weather continues its grip across much of the nation, including Topeka and vicinity.

In addition to temperatures that are expected to dip below zero the next few days, with wind chills projected as low as minus 30 degrees, forecasters are calling for several inches of snow across Kansas from Friday to Monday night.

The Kansas Department of Transportation on Friday was encouraging people to limit travel because these conditions can be dangerous for motorists.

The winter weather also can cause challenges for highway workers as they clear the roads.

KDOT officials said motorists who get stuck can experience frostbite, especially for those who aren’t prepared.

KDOT is encouraging motorists to have a winter supply kit in their vehicles. The kits can include items such as blankets; a flashlight; batteries; snacks; water; a first-aid kit; an ice-scraper; jumper cables; and sand or kitty litter for traction.

“For the safety of both motorists and our workers, we would encourage the public to limit travel,” said KDOT Emergency Management Coordinator Jim Frye. “These conditions can be life-threatening for travelers.”

With the extremely low temperatures, dry snow likely will blow across roadways with wind gusts of 20 mph or more predicted during this time. Blowing snow also can reduce visibility even more at night.

“Crews will clear the highways” Frye said, “but winds will blow the snow back, making it more difficult and time-consuming for our crews to do their jobs efficiently.”

Check KDOT’s traveler information website at www.KanDrive.org for current road conditions across the state.

