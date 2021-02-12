Advertisement

Crews work to repair water main break on northeast edge of downtown Topeka

City crews were working to repair a water main break Friday near S.E. 4th and Jefferson on the northeast edge of downtown Topeka.(NBC15)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City crews were working Friday morning to repair a water main break on the northeast edge of downtown Topeka.

The break was reported Thursday night near the northeast corner of S.E. 4th and Jefferson streets.

Crews were on the scene Friday morning to repair the break.

Water could be seen flowing along the north side of S.E. 4th Street, and ice had formed near the intersection.

Ryan Woolaway, of the city’s utilities department, said water main breaks are more frequent during the winter and summer months because of “temperature extremes and a lack of moisture.”

Woolaway said the break at S.E. 4th and Jefferson occurred near a fire hydrant. Repairs were expected to be completed on Friday.

Traffic was allowed to proceed through the area, which was immediately west of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks.

