Crews fighting fires and the cold temperatures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Cold temperatures causes firefighters to keep their guard up even higher at all times.

Firefighters at a scene take care of their responsibilities through teamwork and dedication to helping people. In cold temperatures like this week and the next week, their guards are up even higher at all times to ensure safety for all.

Topeka Fire Department Shift Commander Chuck Gatewood told 13 News about the struggles they face in the cold.

He said they constantly train and stay proactive to be prepared for all kinds of weather.

Their uniforms do get cold and the communications are hampered because of the weather. When they are spraying water to take out a fire, they watch for all those frozen, slippery spots at the fire scene that could build up causing possibly more injuries and damage.

He said the most common cause of fire are homeless people trying to get warm in empty houses and buildings.

Before they get to a scene they also are proactive in driving training to avoiding accidents while they’re on the job and deciding when and where to put down chains by their tires.

Gatewood said, “We definitely have our share of fires and we’ve had several already this winter season but we practice we stay safe we stay on top of things and we continue to do our jobs as best we can.”

They were called out to scene at the 1600 block of Southwest Harrison at around 7 a.m. Thursday in freezing temperatures and low visibility.

In the summer, they handle the heat and dehydration.

In the winter, they handle frostbite, icy roads and buildings and low visibility.

Always battling the elements to help those in need of safety.

