ArtsConnect announces 2021 (”Fellows”)

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ArtsConnect congratulates their selected 2021 (”fellows”), who will attend the inaugural session of the Artist INC Topeka. The 25 artists were selected through a competitive application process, and will being their program on March 9, 2021. The artists are some of the most creative and their participation in Artist INC Topeka will provide the skills they need to further develop their artistic practices. ArtConnect is excited to welcome their new artists into the program.

New 2021 Fellows:

Carmen Anello (music/theatre performing artist), Benjamin Arnfield (visual artist), Byron Ashley (visual artist), Audrey Bosley (literary & visual artist), Anthony Braun (visual artist), Kim D. Brook (ceramic artist), Robert Tapley Bustamante (muralist & visual artist), Katie Heffren (visual artist), Rodney L Hoover (painting/photography), Erika Kjorlie Geery (visual artist), Lisa LaRue-Baker (2-D & 3-D visual artist), Angela Lexow (2-D & 3-D visual artist), Liza MacKinnon (2-D & 3-D visual artist), Xavier Martinez (muralist & visual artist), Kyra Miller (ceramic & 2-D artist), Devin M. Morrison (multimedia artist), Paul Rudy (musician/performing artist), Dané Shobe (theatre/performing artist), Nathan Short (theatre/performing artist), Ptr Sponseller (3-D sculpture artist), Susan K. Theroff (visual artist), Jeremy Wangler (photographer), Rebecca Waugh (visual artist), Brian Wiedle (visual artist), Ryan Wills (musician/performing artist),

Facilitators for the session:

Martinez Hillard (musician/performing artist), Monette Mark (ceramic artist), Huascar Medina (poet/performing artist), Besty Roe (fiber/visual artist), Michael Toombs (muralist/visual artist), Kelly Yarbrough (visual artist).

Artist INC will run for eight weeks starting March 9, 2021 and begin with a public presentation on April 27th at 6:30p.

