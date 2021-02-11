Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child: Kyle

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we approach the day of love, how about giving your heart to a child in need of adoption?

Our Wednesday’s Child this week is Kyle, 10. Kyle has a lot of energy. He’s smart and talkative with lots of thoughts to share.

He likes to eat, play football and basketball, and build Star Wars figures with Legos. If he had three wishes, Kyle says he’d ask for, “all the money in the world, all the Legos in the world - and going to LegoLand.”

Beyond Legos, Kyle loves super heroes, especially Ironman, Spiderman, Black Panther, and all the Avengers. When he grows up, Kyle would like to be a hero himself, and become a firefighter.

Until then, he needs the love and support of a forever family. Kyle needs to be adopted by people with a lot of patience, in a highly-structured environment and lots of one-on-one attention.

Kyle says he’d like a family who are kind, funny, responsible, and loving. He also hopes they like to camp, since he loves camping!

Kyle sums it up pretty well when he says, “Family means people who are all together and look out for each other.”

If you can be there for Kyle, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 1-877-457-5430, or log onto adoptKSkids.org.

