Wednesday night forecast: Even colder for the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the cold weather continues, relatively speaking we’re in the warmer stretch of this cold snap. Highs remain in the teens today and tomorrow before we start to get more single digits on Friday into the weekend.

You’ll notice several chances of snow in the 8 day. Between today and tomorrow it’ll mainly be flurries or light snow showers at times with many spots dry. Those that get snow, total accumulation will be less than 1″ of accumulation. The bigger concern is Friday through the weekend where we’ll have a better chance of widespread accumulating snow. While we’re still a couple days out where it could change, right now models are leaning toward many spots getting 2-4″ so not a lot but enough to continue to monitor the model trends.

8 Day (WIBW)

Tonight: Flurries possible. Lows in the mid-upper single digits. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Almost a carbon copy to today with a chance for light snow or flurries at times. It is worth noting that one of the models is indicating some spots warming in the 20s. Not going that warm just yet but something we’ll continue to monitor.

Snow will be developing by Friday afternoon north of I-70 but especially in north-central KS. Check back in the coming days for more details on how quickly snow arrives. This will be more of a concern of accumulation compared to today and tomorrow. This will also bring more single digits back to areas farther north and teens further south.

Temperatures wise, the models have struggled on just how cold we’ll get this weekend. Yesterday one of the models actually had lows around -20° for Sunday morning but the latest model run has returned to reality and has morning temperatures around -2°. The other model is even warmer than that. Bottom line is we’ll continue to fine tune the forecast in the coming days both in the details of the snow but also temperatures.

The cold weather will start to loosen its grip by the middle part of next week with mid 20s on Day 8.

WHEN WILL IT WARM BACK UP? The first opportunity for at least some parts of northeast KS to get above 32° will be the 19th.

Taking Action:

Don’t be surprised if you get some light snow showers between tonight and tomorrow however total accumulation between these two days will be a Dusting to 1″ across northeast KS and many spots may not see any snow at all. The bigger concern for snow will be Friday through the weekend. Uncertainty exists on how quickly the snow moves in on Friday but with snow likely at times Friday night into Saturday then again on Sunday this will create hazardous travel conditions. Check back tomorrow but especially Friday for the latest on how much snow to expect this weekend. While uncertainty exists on just how cold this weekend will be, relatively speaking it will definitely be colder than today and tomorrow. Despite differences in the models on how cold, confidence is moderate to high that wind chills are likely to remain below 0° all weekend it’s just a matter of how cold.

