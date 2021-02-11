USD 501 to return in-person Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools says students will return to in-person learning Monday, Feb. 15.

The announcement comes as Shawnee County’s COVID-19 Community Transmission Scorecard remained out of the ‘uncontrolled’ zone for a second straight week. The score fell to 14 this week, from 16 last week.

USD 501 sent the announcement to parents through its Communicator. The statement read in part:

“We will reopen Monday, February 15, 2021, for in-person learning (PK -5th grade modified micro classrooms and 6th -12th grade A/B group schedule). If a parent would prefer to keep their child at home learning remotely, that remains an option and the school can be contacted to keep them informed.

Only students who were receiving in-person instruction in January will be receiving in-person instruction in February as we complete the remainder of the quarter.”

