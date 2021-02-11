USD 434 Board renews teacher’s contract after public backlash towards superintendent, principal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After much public outcry to renew Santa Fe Trail High School Teacher Bob Hug’s contract for another year, the Santa Fe Trail District Board did just that tonight.

The board quickly voted to approve the recommendation from Interim Superintendent Jim Lentz.

Hug, who has taught in the district for 30 years, was at risk of losing his position after Lentz’s initial recommendation to not renew his contract.

Students, parents, and other teachers came together in a movement calling for not only his renewal - but also the resignations of Lentz and Santa Fe High Principal Patrick Graham, who requested the initial recommendation from Lentz.

Lentz condemned what he called attacks through social media, and said people just want more transparency and input regarding district decisions.

“It’s not that people are afraid of change, it’s just that they want some input and want to be part of that solution,” Lentz said. “Hopefully that will happen.”

Lentz announced days ago that he will resign in June.

