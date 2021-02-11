USD 383 interviews for new principal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The interview process for the Oliver Brown Elementary School principal is underway. On the list to be interviewed are Erin Lopez, MTSS Coordinator for Manhattan-Ogden USD 383, Darin Stous, Assistant Principal at Lee Elementary in Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 and Adrianne Walsh, former Superintendent and Principal for USD 335 North Jackson School District. USD 383 will announce their new principal soon.

