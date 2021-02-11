USD 253 Emporia Schools working with Lyon Co. Health to distribute vaccine to staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USD 253 Board of Education heard how the district is working with the Lyon Co. Health Dept. to vaccinate its staff at Wednesday night’s meeting.

The health department is allotting 10 percent of its weekly vaccine shipment to the five districts in Lyon Co. Emporia Schools gets about 70 percent of that amount. USD 253 is also working with Emporia State University on acquiring a deep freezer capable of storing Pfizer doses. Moderna doses is all they are currently receiving.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Kelly Bolin, the Moderna vaccine has a chance to cause brief symptoms after receiving it. So, the district plans to vaccinate a few groups of employees at a time to avoid a potential district shutdown, should a large number of employees fall ill when they receive the vaccine.

Vaccines will go to transportation employees and those with conditions that fall under ADA guidelines next week. Then, the district will go from oldest to youngest. Bolin said employees were able to self-select their priority levels.

“There’s a lot of fear in any discussion about vaccine,” Bolin said. “We just want to help people access it and we have zero judgment. If you want it, and we can help you get it in Phase II or in Phase I for medical staff, then we want to help you do that.”

So far, 150 district employees have been vaccinated.

Interim Superintendent Allison Harder emphasized that the district’s strategies are working - saying on-site attendance has increased recently, while the number of cases has been trending down.

