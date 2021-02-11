Two Olathe men arrested for Capitol violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansans have been arrested for violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says on Thursday morning Special Agents and members of its Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested three residents on federal charges related to the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to the FBI, William Norman Chrestman, of Olathe, was arrested on federal charges of conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds. It said Chrestman was taken into custody without incident.

The FBI said Christopher Charles Kuehn, also of Olathe, was arrested on federal charges of conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds. It said Kuehn was also taken into custody without incident.

Lastly, the FBI said it arrested Louis Enrique Colon, of Blue Springs, Mo., on federal charges of conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

According to the Bureau, federal complaints will be available on the U.S. Attorney District of Columbia’s website.

